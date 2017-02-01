J.K. Rowling takes aim at former fan over Trump ban comments

Share

The writer isn't fazed by losing a few fans over her liberal political stance.

Author J.K. Rowling has blasted a Twitter troll who burned all of her Harry Potter books in response to the author's opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new immigration ban.

The British writer, an outspoken critic of Trump, has made it clear she does not approve of the executive order the new leader issued last week (28Jan17), immediately closing U.S. borders to travelers and refugees from seven mostly-Muslim nations.

Her stance on Trump's latest actions in office have left some conservative fans of her Potter franchise fuming, and one Republican voter took to Twitter to reveal she was destroying all of her Rowling books in protest.

"@jk_rowling just burned all my Harry Potter books after being a fan for 17 years," the user wrote. "The Phils (Philosopher's) Stone was one of the first books I EVER read.

"I'm upset it has to be that way.. You embarrassed me, disgusted me, and I will never read your work again #ThankyouFor17Years".

Rowling was quick to fire back with a witty tweet early on Wednesday (01Feb17), when she compared Trump to her Potter villain Lord Voldemort.

She replied, "Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think."

Rowling also took aim at another former fan, who told the author: "I will now burn your books and movies too."

Proving she was unmoved by the loss of the reader's support, she quipped, "Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter."

She later thanked her real devotees for their continued support and "lovely messages, which greatly outnumber the bad ones," and then joked, "I'm now off to produce more kindling..."

Rowling isn't the only celebrity to speak out against Trump's immigration ban - Jennifer Lawrence, Kerry Washington, Ashton Kutcher, Olivia Wilde, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rihanna, and Bruce Springsteen are among the A-listers who have publicly criticized the executive action.

