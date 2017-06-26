Jada Pinkett Smith goes for gold at 2017 BET Awards 

Share

Jada Pinkett Smith looked like a golden goddess in a Alexandre Vauthier gown at the 2017 BET Awards.

The Bad Magic Mike XXL actress attended the star-studded ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (25Jun17), where she rocked a metallic gown by Alexandre Vauthier.

Jada's number featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high split, as well as a flowing train. She accessorised with black pointed Christian Louboutin heels and carried a matching gold clutch bag.

Jada's Girls Trip co-star and fellow BET Awards presenter, Queen Latifah, also opted for a high-glamour look for the night, stepping out in a black dress with off-the-shoulder neckline, frilled skirt as well as glittering diamond bangles.

While show host Leslie Jones also went for a fun and flirty look, sporting an apple green dress by Stello and strappy white sandals from Stuart Weitzman. The Ghostbusters star matched her ensemble with diamond jewelry from Chris Aire and a chic updo by hairstylist Dennis Bailey.

Similarly, actress and producer Issa Rae went for a pop of color, choosing to sport a striped Balmain shirt dress, which she complemented with black sandals and a swipe of bright pink lipstick.

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi brought her A-game to the red carpet too, proving her style credentials in a denim Jonathan Simkhai dress which she accessorized with Jimmy Choo sandals and Jennifer Fisher bling. Rapper Remy Ma pulled out all of the stops in an embellished minidress with sheer neckline and panels, as well as metallic Jimmy Choo sandals.

But it wasn't just the ladies who got dressed up for the night; hip-hop star Big Sean rocked a red velvet suit over a white T-shirt, and rapper Future wore a black tuxedo and tailored white shirt, as well as an interesting bejeweled mask over his face.

