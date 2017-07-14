Jada Pinkett Smith: 'My mother's washboard stomach puts me to shame'

Share

Jada Pinkett Smith hopes she gets all of her mother's body genes.

Photos of Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother showing off a six pack prompted the actress to rethink her gym routine.

Gotham actress Jada has shared glimpses of her own impressive figure in movies like Magic Mike XXL and on the front cover of magazines, but when a picture of her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, showing off her rock hard abs recently circulated, Jada admits even she was a little envious.

"I have good genes, don’t I?" she smiled to ET. "Yeah, she rocks one better than me. When your own mother can put you to shame, I’m like, I don’t (know) if I gotta get back in the gym. I don't know what I gotta do. I just told her, I said, 'All that right there, just make sure you passing all those good genes down here'."

Jada has passed her own good genes down to her children with husband Will Smith, Jaden, 19, and 16-year-old Willow. And in a recent photo of actor Jaden, the likeness to his famous mom was uncanny.

"Isn't that crazy?" she exclaimed. "When I saw that picture - Will took that picture - He was like, 'Yeah, look at this.' Yep it's crazy... my child does look like me!"

Talking about her body previously to Shape magazine, the 45-year-old explained how her marriage and mental wellbeing is what spurs her on to keep fit.

“When my husband of almost 20 years can’t take his eyes off me? That’s amazing,” she admitted. “But the number one reason I go to the gym is because it keeps me sane; I can deal with whatever’s coming at me."

