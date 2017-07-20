Jada Pinkett Smith was a drug dealer

Jada Pinkett Smith
Posted by Cover Media on July 20, 2017 at 12:30 am
The star plans to write a book about her street life days.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith was a drug dealer when she first met late rapper Tupac Shakur.

The Matrix Reloaded star has always maintained she befriended the Changes hitmaker when they attended Baltimore's School of Arts in Maryland together, but now she has opened up about the real story behind their relationship.

Will Smith's wife came clean about her early hustle during a radio interview with DJ Sway Calloway on Wednesday (19Jul17), revealing she is planning to tell all in a future memoir.

Asked about how she and Shakur first became acquainted, Jada said, "It's kinda hard because I haven't really told the whole story. One of things that's very interesting, that I've never really said before, is that when I first met 'Pac, I was a drug dealer..."

The mother-of-two declined to share specifics about her first gig, but teased a big turn of events which shocked her into living on the right side of the law.

"I won't get into the details of it, because I'mma (sic) write a book about it," she explained. "Just to give you like, (an idea), that's how we started, then something really bad happened to me (and) as I was coming out of the life (of a drug dealer), he was going more into the life."

Jada's confession emerges a month after she took aim at filmmakers behind the recent Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me, insisting the way they depicted her close friendship with the late hip-hop star was full of inaccuracies.

In a series of Twitter posts sent on the day of the movie's release on 16 June (17) - what would have been the rapper’s 46th birthday - she wrote: "Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth."

She claims suggestions, in the film, she attended Pac's shows by his request and once had an argument with him backstage are not true.

She wrapped up her rant by admitting the "reimagining of my relationship to Pac" has been "deeply hurtful".

