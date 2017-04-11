Jaden Smith hunts for clothing line CEO on Twitter

Share

The After Earth star is looking to expand his reach in the fashion industry.

Jaden Smith has taken to Twitter in search of a business-savvy fashion professional to head up his MSFTSrep clothing line.

Will Smith's son launched the urban brand in 2013, when he was just 14 years old, and he is now looking for a co-partner to help him run the company.

Jaden launched his hunt for a business executive on Twitter on Monday (10Apr17), telling his over six million followers: "I Need A Ceo For MSFTSrep Clothing. To Help Me With The Business Aspect."

The 18-year-old sells T-shirts, hoodies, hats, sweatshirts and jackets, ranging in price from $35 to $150 as part of the hip line, which he started with his younger sister, Willow Smith, and a few of their friends, including photographer Moises Arias and musician Daniel D'Artiste.

MSFTSrep, which is short for Misfits Republic, was designed to be much more than just a fashion range - it is also an artistic collective aimed at promoting "divergent" thinking.

"It’s different for everybody,” Jaden said of MSFTSrep in a video released on Chaotic Conditions in 2015. “Being a MSFT is somebody that’s like, ‘I’m not gonna conform to society. I’m gonna be a divergent thinker, someone who thinks of multiple solutions to one problem.”

Jaden, who has quite a formidable career as a model after starring in campaigns for fashion royalty such as Louis Vuitton in the past, has grabbed headlines for his quirky style choices for many years. In 2016, he became the talk of the town for repeatedly wearing dresses and skirts in public.

"I feel like people are kind of confused about gender norms," he told British GQ of his womenswear fashion rebellion. "I feel like people don’t really get it. I’m not saying that I get it, I’m just saying that I’ve never seen any distinction. I don’t see man clothes and woman clothes, I just see scared people and comfortable people."

© Cover Media