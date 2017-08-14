  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Jaden Smith: 'Justin Bieber was right to pull remaining Purp...

Jaden Smith: 'Justin Bieber was right to pull remaining Purpose shows'

Jaden Smith: 'Justin Bieber was right to pull remaining Purpose shows'
Jaden Smith
Posted by Cover Media on August 14, 2017 at 8:30 pm
Jennifer Lopez's ex Casper Smart also supports Justin's decision.

Jaden Smith has applauded his pal Justin Bieber for scrapping 14 Purpose World Tour dates, insisting the trek was driving his friend mad.

The pop star canceled dates in North America and the Far East after confessing he'd had enough of life on the road after two years of dates.

While many fans, critics and peers took aim at Justin for pulling the shows, Will Smith's 19-year-old son insists Bieber did the right thing.

"He's totally fine and I love him," Smith tells Entertainment Tonight. "He's just an amazing guy... Life is hard, you know? We all go through things but the difference between other people is that no one knows about it.

"It's really difficult for people like Justin or me or all types of people in the limelight. When you go through things, people find out and that makes it harder for you than the actual reality of what is happening. It makes it so much harder that everybody knows about it than the actual situation."

Jennifer Lopez's ex Casper Smart also has Bieber's back, telling ET, "Things just happen like that. I know it sucks for everybody that was looking forward to it (his tour) and bought tickets and stuff, but at the cost of what? At the cost of him? The cost of his sanity? His body, his mind, his emotions, his soul, his physicality?

"It's really easy to be mad at someone for doing something like that because it's not them traveling into a new city, a new hotel every single night. It seems like it's such a glamorous life but it's really tough. Some people, you kinda just have to respect it. He's not going anywhere. He's not like, 'I'm going to quit forever'. He's here. He's a phenomenal artist and a good kid."

Bieber canceled the shows last month (Jul17), citing "unforeseen circumstances".

© Cover Media

Related news

Gene Simmons: 'Justin Bieber needs to get a life'

Posted on 04/08/2017
Justin Bieber's lengthy message explaining the reasons for cancelling his Purpose World Tour didn't earn Gene Simmons' sympathy.

Sharon Osbourne sorry for previously slamming Justin Bieber

Posted on 05/08/2017
The pop superstar recently canceled his Purpose World Tour and issued a lengthy apology note on Instagram on Wednesday.

M.I.A. designs tour merch

Posted on 09/08/2017
Hugo Boss campaign star M.I.A. is now getting into the design side of fashion.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Huckleberry the Rooftop Dog on Instagram

All photo albums

Facebook