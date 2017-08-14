Jaden Smith: 'Justin Bieber was right to pull remaining Purpose shows'

Share

Jennifer Lopez's ex Casper Smart also supports Justin's decision.

Jaden Smith has applauded his pal Justin Bieber for scrapping 14 Purpose World Tour dates, insisting the trek was driving his friend mad.

The pop star canceled dates in North America and the Far East after confessing he'd had enough of life on the road after two years of dates.

While many fans, critics and peers took aim at Justin for pulling the shows, Will Smith's 19-year-old son insists Bieber did the right thing.

"He's totally fine and I love him," Smith tells Entertainment Tonight. "He's just an amazing guy... Life is hard, you know? We all go through things but the difference between other people is that no one knows about it.

"It's really difficult for people like Justin or me or all types of people in the limelight. When you go through things, people find out and that makes it harder for you than the actual reality of what is happening. It makes it so much harder that everybody knows about it than the actual situation."

Jennifer Lopez's ex Casper Smart also has Bieber's back, telling ET, "Things just happen like that. I know it sucks for everybody that was looking forward to it (his tour) and bought tickets and stuff, but at the cost of what? At the cost of him? The cost of his sanity? His body, his mind, his emotions, his soul, his physicality?

"It's really easy to be mad at someone for doing something like that because it's not them traveling into a new city, a new hotel every single night. It seems like it's such a glamorous life but it's really tough. Some people, you kinda just have to respect it. He's not going anywhere. He's not like, 'I'm going to quit forever'. He's here. He's a phenomenal artist and a good kid."

Bieber canceled the shows last month (Jul17), citing "unforeseen circumstances".

