Jaden Smith: 'Working with Bruce Weber was magical'

Share

Jaden has reteamed with the iconic lensman for Louis Vuitton's new advertisements.

Jaden Smith says working with photographer Bruce Weber was one of the “most magical experiences” of his life.

The 18-year-old star was snapped by the famed lensman for Louis Vuitton’s fall/winter 17 campaign, titled Series 7, alongside actresses Sophie Turner and Riley Keough.

In one shot Jaden is seen wearing a white vest and ivory colored pants, while Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley stands behind him in a dress featuring black lace sleeves, a pink silk panel, and a colorful skirt while she drapes her arm over him.

“Working with Bruce Weber was one of the most magical experiences of my life,” Jaden gushed to WWD of the venture. “Standing in front of a legend and learning from him was both an educational and spiritual experience for a young artist like myself. Being able to make an impact on art, fashion and the youth all at once was a dream come true.”

Joining the celebrities are professional models Theresa Hayes, Sora Choi and Natalie Westling, with each outfit chosen and styled by fashion journalist Marie-Amelie Sauve.

Both Riley and Jaden shared their images from the campaign on social media last month (Jun17) after it was announced they would be featuring in the brand's latest project.

This isn’t the first time the son of Will Smith has posed for Louis Vuitton; he previously broke boundaries by starring in the fashion house’s spring/summer 16 womenswear advertisements, also helmed by photographer Bruce. Creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere tapped Jaden to appear alongside a host of female models, and The Get Down star even rocked a skirt for one of the looks.

© Cover Media