Jai Courtney: 'I'm a sensitive bloke who loves theatre'

Jai Courtney feels as though he's found "the one" in girlfriend Mecki Dent.

Jai Courtney feared his hyper-masculine pastimes would hinder his acting career.

The 30-year-old actor has starred in films such as Divergent, Terminator Genisys and Suicide Squad. While he is known for his tough guy roles, Jai admitted during an interview with GQ Australia that at the beginning of his career, he wasn't sure whether he would be able to find his place in the industry.

But it was looking up to fellow Australian actors like Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe that helped Jai realize he could embrace his masculinity and still be a successful actor.

"I found it comforting to look at them and see that you could be a bloke, and it could f**king work for you. Once I was all right with that, then it felt like I wasn’t an imposter trying to fake being someone else," he told the publication.

"I love bikes, I love my footy and I like getting on the p**s and having fun – I’m very much an Aussie bloke. And you know what, there’s nothing wrong with that. I’m in touch with that. But sometimes that can be confused with being a d**khead; sometimes people have this fear of being innately alpha or masculine, and that’s bulls**t.

“So there it is – I’m a bloke. A bloke who loves theater and I’m also a sensitive guy. I can see that this may sometimes be an arm wrestle for others to get their head around, but it all makes sense to me.”

Jai's first big screen role was in 2013's A Good Day To Die Hard, which saw him star alongside Bruce Willis. He has since become one of Australia's most popular exports, and is also enjoying a successful personal life with girlfriend Mecki Dent.

The pair have been dating for the past two years, with Jai admitting he feels he has found "the one" in Mecki.

"I feel I've met the woman of my dreams and this is it, I hope," he said.

