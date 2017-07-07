  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Jaimie Alexander stars in Rag & Bone's fall 17 campaign

Jaimie Alexander stars in Rag & Bone's fall 17 campaign

Jaimie Alexander stars in Rag & Bone's fall 17 campaign
Jaimie Alexander
Posted by Cover Media on July 7, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Jaimie will appear alongside the likes of Lottie Moss and Keri Russell.

Actress Jaimie Alexander has been tapped as one of the faces of Rag & Bone’s fall 17 campaign.

The Thor star appears in the fashion house’s latest photo project wearing pieces from its upcoming collection, including a white silk vest while her cropped dark hair is slicked back.

Photographed by Glen Luchford, the new set of images, which also feature musician and model Staz Lindes and fashion stars Lottie Moss and Selah Marley, are a follow-up to Rag & Bone’s ‘Portrait Series’ for fall 17, which the brand unveiled during its New York Fashion Week presentation in February (17).

Jaimie and her co-stars were chosen by co-founder, creative director and chief executive officer Marcus Wainwright for their contributions to and influence on the label.

“The project was really a labor of love; celebrating those who inspire us and allowing them to express their individuality through Rag & Bone clothing,” Marcus told WWD. “We didn’t dictate - but instead gave them the power to style themselves, and it was pretty amazing to see how it all came together. This kind of true collaboration is something inherent to the world of Rag & Bone; you never know what the result will be, but when we work with such incredible people, it is generally very rewarding.”

Jaimie and Lottie aren’t the only A-listers to pose for the campaign; The Americans actress Keri Russell also lends her looks to the project, as does Annie Lennox’s daughter Tali and supermodel Amber Valletta, whose photos were unveiled in February.

All those taking part in the campaign are regularly involved with Rag & Bone, with Keri and her partner Matthew Rhys previously wearing custom made pieces by the brand to the 2017 Met Gala. Matthew too was photographed as part of the ‘Portrait Series’ earlier this year.

© Cover Media

Related news

Tyga 'focused on taking care of son' amid Blac Chyna feud

Posted on 07/07/2017
Tyga declined to comment on Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's feud when questioned, but the look on his face said it all.

Lena Dunham hits back at animal shelter's accusation she lied about dog's abuse

Posted on 07/07/2017
Lena Dunham has been accused of lying about the abuse issues that forced her to give up rescue dog Lamby.

Emily Ratajkowski unveils debut handbag line 

Posted on 07/07/2017
Hollywood star Emily Ratajkowski has teamed up with The Kooples on a handbag collection.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Pablo Escobar's Medellin Penthouse

All photo albums

Facebook