Jaimie Alexander stars in Rag & Bone's fall 17 campaign

Share

Jaimie will appear alongside the likes of Lottie Moss and Keri Russell.

Actress Jaimie Alexander has been tapped as one of the faces of Rag & Bone’s fall 17 campaign.

The Thor star appears in the fashion house’s latest photo project wearing pieces from its upcoming collection, including a white silk vest while her cropped dark hair is slicked back.

Photographed by Glen Luchford, the new set of images, which also feature musician and model Staz Lindes and fashion stars Lottie Moss and Selah Marley, are a follow-up to Rag & Bone’s ‘Portrait Series’ for fall 17, which the brand unveiled during its New York Fashion Week presentation in February (17).

Jaimie and her co-stars were chosen by co-founder, creative director and chief executive officer Marcus Wainwright for their contributions to and influence on the label.

“The project was really a labor of love; celebrating those who inspire us and allowing them to express their individuality through Rag & Bone clothing,” Marcus told WWD. “We didn’t dictate - but instead gave them the power to style themselves, and it was pretty amazing to see how it all came together. This kind of true collaboration is something inherent to the world of Rag & Bone; you never know what the result will be, but when we work with such incredible people, it is generally very rewarding.”

Jaimie and Lottie aren’t the only A-listers to pose for the campaign; The Americans actress Keri Russell also lends her looks to the project, as does Annie Lennox’s daughter Tali and supermodel Amber Valletta, whose photos were unveiled in February.

All those taking part in the campaign are regularly involved with Rag & Bone, with Keri and her partner Matthew Rhys previously wearing custom made pieces by the brand to the 2017 Met Gala. Matthew too was photographed as part of the ‘Portrait Series’ earlier this year.

© Cover Media