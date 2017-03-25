Jake Gyllenhaal recalls surreal meeting with Obama

Share

Jake Gyllenhaal doesn’t like people who judge celebrities for sharing their political opinions.

Jake Gyllenhaal doesn’t remember much about the time he met Barack Obama, other than it felt like an out of body experience.

The 36-year-old actor toured the White House in Washington D.C. a few years ago, when the former U.S. leader was still in power, when he was whisked by staff to the Oval Office - where Obama was waiting for him.

Revealing he went out to buy new shoes beforehand after being told to dress smartly, Jake recalled to Britain’s Esquire magazine: "It was an amazing feeling, but not a comfortable one. I was just, sort of, not in my body.

"I don't really remember much of it, but I do remember him saying that, at the time, 'Our country is in a really hard place and there are many people struggling, and it's your job to entertain us, and to bring some levity or joy, or to move us.' I loved that he said that.”

The Nightcrawler actor was interviewed just before current U.S. President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January (17), though he declined going into detail on the topic. He insisted that his words as a “wealthy white male” weren’t important at that point. However, he did comment on people’s reactions to celebrities discussing politics.

“I will say I don't like it when people say, 'You shouldn't hear what an actor has to say about something, let the politicians talk', because the irony is that we have elected a celebrity as a president, so as a result that doesn't work any more,” he noted.

The handsome star added that he’d rather use his fame as a way to share the thoughts and opinions of his audience, rather than preaching his views to them.

