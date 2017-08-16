James Bay taking part in live window installation for Topman launch

Share

Singer James Bay recently turned clothes designer for Topman.

British singer James Bay is set to stage a live window installation in London's popular Oxford Street shopping district to promote his new Topman fashion collection.

The Hold Back the River star helped to design his JAMES BAY X TOPMAN line, and to celebrate its launch, he will be creating a "Wall of Inspiration" in the window of the Topman store on Thursday (17Aug17).

Bay will spend two hours showing off his original drawings and other artwork, while inviting members of the public to join him and share some of their creativity during the two-hour stunt.

The 13-piece clothing range includes a patterned satin bomber jacket, a jacquard two-piece suit, and even a hat, much like the fedora he often sports on the red carpet.

The entire line is reminiscent of the 26-year-old's personal style, which was influenced by the music he listened to as a teenager.

"A lot of these clothes are based on me putting pen to paper and sketching, so I am part designer," James recently shared with British newspaper Metro. "I was listening to The Stones, The Faces, and David Bowie when I was 15. Bands like The Kooks were dressing like the bands I was listening to. That's what I based my look on."

Prices for the JAMES BAY X TOPMAN collection range from $32 (£25) up to $261 (£200).

