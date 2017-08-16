  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • James Bay taking part in live window installation for Topman...

James Bay taking part in live window installation for Topman launch

James Bay taking part in live window installation for Topman launch
James Bay
Posted by Cover Media on August 16, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Singer James Bay recently turned clothes designer for Topman.

British singer James Bay is set to stage a live window installation in London's popular Oxford Street shopping district to promote his new Topman fashion collection.

The Hold Back the River star helped to design his JAMES BAY X TOPMAN line, and to celebrate its launch, he will be creating a "Wall of Inspiration" in the window of the Topman store on Thursday (17Aug17).

Bay will spend two hours showing off his original drawings and other artwork, while inviting members of the public to join him and share some of their creativity during the two-hour stunt.

The 13-piece clothing range includes a patterned satin bomber jacket, a jacquard two-piece suit, and even a hat, much like the fedora he often sports on the red carpet.

The entire line is reminiscent of the 26-year-old's personal style, which was influenced by the music he listened to as a teenager.

"A lot of these clothes are based on me putting pen to paper and sketching, so I am part designer," James recently shared with British newspaper Metro. "I was listening to The Stones, The Faces, and David Bowie when I was 15. Bands like The Kooks were dressing like the bands I was listening to. That's what I based my look on."

Prices for the JAMES BAY X TOPMAN collection range from $32 (£25) up to $261 (£200).

© Cover Media

Related news

James Bay talks Topman collaboration: 'I just put pen to paper'

Posted on 07/08/2017
James Bay has designed a 13-piece line for Topman, including a hat similar to the one he often sports on the red carpet.

Lady Gaga agrees to hand over texts for Kesha and Dr. Luke legal battle

Posted on 16/08/2017
The Born This Way singer will also appear for a deposition in September (17).

Ryan Phillippe: 'I have issues with depression'

Posted on 16/08/2017
Ryan Phillippe hates the thought of his children growing up in such a violent and politically unstable world.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

15 Pics to Make you Smile

All photo albums

Facebook