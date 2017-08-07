James Bay talks Topman collaboration: 'I just put pen to paper'

Share

James Bay has designed a 13-piece line for Topman, including a hat similar to the one he often sports on the red carpet.

Singer James Bay has turned designer for an exclusive clothing range for Topman.

The men's department of high street giant Topshop has tapped the Hold Back the River star to front its new campaign and also asked him to design most of the items from the 13-piece collection.

The entire line is reminiscent of the 26-year-old's personal style, which was influenced by the music he listened to as a teenager.

"A lot of these clothes are based on me putting pen to paper and sketching, so I am part designer," James shared with British newspaper Metro. "I was listening to The Stones, The Faces, and David Bowie when I was 15. Bands like The Kooks were dressing like the bands I was listening to. That's what I based my look on."

Among the clothes on offer is a patterned satin bomber jacket, a jacquard two-piece suit and even a hat, much like the fedora he often sports on the red carpet.

Talking about his signature head gear, English musician James said he's glad people see him as synonymous with the accessory.

"It's been cool the way it's been an identity during the first stage of my career. There was a time when Michael Jackson didn't wear a hat. There was a time when Bowie didn't wear an eye patch or have a ginger mullet. I thought I could have my own version," he mused.

James' Topman collection officially launches in London on Tuesday (08Aug17), and will be available globally from 16 August (17), with prices ranging from $32 (£25) up to $261 (£200).

© Cover Media