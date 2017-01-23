James Blunt Announces New Album

Posted by 92.5 The Beat on January 23, 2017 at 3:15 pm
You need to watch his hilarious announcement video!

It’s been over a month since James Blunt first mentioned his new album in a Tweet:

However, today’s post got everyone a lot more excited! In a funny short video, we can see Blunt in his bathtub saying he has something “huge” to show us. As the camera pans down (uh-oh…), the cover for his new album, “The Afterlove”, does a very good job as, well, a cover! Watch the announcement:

With over 2,000 retweets and 6,000 likes on Twitter, it’s clear the James Blunt fans are VERY excited about this new record. Well, they won’t have to wait a whole lot longer: the album is coming out on March 24, and the pre-orders open on Friday. Later in the day, Blunt showed off even more of himself in a suggestive video captioned “Check out my 12 inch…” Of course, he’s holding a decorative poster for the album (an actual 12-inch vinyl would be smaller) in front of himself to preserve his modesty… We’re still happy though ;)

