James Blunt Announces New Album

Share

You need to watch his hilarious announcement video!

It’s been over a month since James Blunt first mentioned his new album in a Tweet:

If you thought 2016 was bad - I'm releasing an album in 2017. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 13, 2016

However, today’s post got everyone a lot more excited! In a funny short video, we can see Blunt in his bathtub saying he has something “huge” to show us. As the camera pans down (uh-oh…), the cover for his new album, “The Afterlove”, does a very good job as, well, a cover! Watch the announcement:

I’ve got something huge to show you - pic.twitter.com/oudRglXiTk — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 23, 2017

With over 2,000 retweets and 6,000 likes on Twitter, it’s clear the James Blunt fans are VERY excited about this new record. Well, they won’t have to wait a whole lot longer: the album is coming out on March 24, and the pre-orders open on Friday. Later in the day, Blunt showed off even more of himself in a suggestive video captioned “Check out my 12 inch…” Of course, he’s holding a decorative poster for the album (an actual 12-inch vinyl would be smaller) in front of himself to preserve his modesty… We’re still happy though ;)