James Blunt - 'Love Me Better' Music Video (Explicit)

Posted by 92.5 The Beat on February 2, 2017 at 2:27 pm
The new music video dropped today and it's... Different!

The music video for James Blunt’s new single “Love Me Better” has just been released. Set in a night club, despite being a slow song, the video offers an interesting contrast between emotions and a party atmosphere.

James Blunt has previously made a hilarious series of social media posts announcing the release of his upcoming album “The Afterlove”.

“The Afterlove” is set to hit shelves and streaming services on March 24.

