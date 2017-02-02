James Blunt - 'Love Me Better' Music Video (Explicit)

Share

The new music video dropped today and it's... Different!

The music video for James Blunt’s new single “Love Me Better” has just been released. Set in a night club, despite being a slow song, the video offers an interesting contrast between emotions and a party atmosphere.

James Blunt has previously made a hilarious series of social media posts announcing the release of his upcoming album “The Afterlove”.

“The Afterlove” is set to hit shelves and streaming services on March 24.

