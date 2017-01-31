James Blunt still recovering from 'landlady' Carrie Fisher's death

Share

The singer regrets his seven-month-old daughter will not get to know her godmother.

James Blunt has opened up about the death of his pal Carrie Fisher, insisting life won't be "as fun" without her.

The You're Beautiful singer lived with the late star when he first arrived in Los Angeles and the odd couple became good friends. He even asked Carrie to be godmother to his daughter.

The 41-year-old admits he's still coming to terms with her sudden death last month (Dec16).

''She was just the most incredible person," the singer/songwriter told British radio personality Gordon Smart on Monday night (30Jan17). "She was a hugely bright person and her brain just jumped between subjects and she was an incredible writer and comedian in her own way. Life will definitely not be as much fun now that she's not around."

''I met her in Notting Hill and I said, 'I've got a record deal and I'm moving to LA', and she said, 'Well you're going to need a place to stay', and she put me up, and has been really, I suppose, my kind-of, godmother in the States, my landlady definitely. She was a very, very special woman and it's an absolute tragedy that she's gone.

"She's godmother to my child and I'm very sad that she won't grow up to know someone who was such a special woman."

Carrie died five days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, passed away the following day.

"I suppose the only positive that I take from it is that she'd been riding high - back as General Leia in the new Star Wars movie - and she went out on a high and with a bang."

