James McAvoy agreed to Prada campaign so he could donate fee to charity

James McAvoy bulked up for his new movie Split with the help of Google.

James McAvoy agreed to star in a Prada campaign so he could donate his fee to charity.

The Scottish actor isn't known for fronting campaigns or teaming with fashion houses, and initially refused a lucrative deal from the Italian fashion house.

But James changed his tune when his wife Anne-Marie Duff, whom he split from last May (16), turned the idea on its head by proposing a charitable angle.

"The money was incredible. And Anne-Marie kept saying to me, 'Are you gonna turn that down?' 'Yeah I'm gonna turn that down. I'm not a salesman,'" he recalled to Mr Porter. "'You're being a d**k. Do something with it. Give it to charity.' And I was like, 'Ding!' About four minutes after she said that to me I was on the phone to the agent. 'Yeah, I'll do it.'"

James posed for Prada in June 2014, and was shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

While fashion may not be his bag, he has recently taken a keen interest in fitness. For his latest role in M. Night Shyamalan's horror Split, about a man with dissociative identity disorder, James was required to bulk up. Rather than turning to an expensive personal trainer, the 37-year-old simply browsed Google.

"It's super-simple, but it works every muscle," James said of the 5x5 power-lifting plan he found. "And I'd eat 5,000, 6,000 calories a day. Instead of eating two eggs in the morning, I'd eat eight. Then a snack of chicken breast. Then two chicken breasts for lunch, and then a steak for another snack. Then two salmon steaks for dinner.

"So, in a relatively short space of time I got relatively bigger. I wasn't huge, but I was quite chuffed with myself."

