James McAvoy's shaved head no longer keeps him anonymous

James McAvoy can no longer go incognito as his X-Men shaved head is like a "beacon" to fans.

James McAvoy isn't a fan of the bald-headed look he has to sport for his role in the X-Men franchise.

The 38-year-old actor who has played the younger Professor Charles Xavier in the Marvel superhero movies, recently shaved his head to reprise his role for the forthcoming X-Men film Dark Phoenix.

But in an interview with People, he admitted the look, which he previously enjoyed, no longer gave him the luxury of being anonymous.

“I used to like the fact that it afforded me a certain amount of anonymity but it no longer does," he confessed.

"Since I did two movies that everybody saw where I had a bald head, now it’s like a f**king beacon.”

Although he revealed that he did get used to the new look several days after the initial shave.

"Then it’s cool but when it’s properly a skinhead, I look a bit weird," he confessed.

Putting a positive spin on it, he added: "I do like the fact that I don’t have to do anything in the morning.”

Although James might not be the greatest fan of a close shave, the haircut has reappeared in his latest movie.

The Scottish actor played David Percival, a corrupt spy, in the action thriller Atomic Blonde, in which he stars in alongside Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron.

Although he might look pretty tough in the new movie, he revealed how he got his "a** kicked" by Charlize's character but his proudest moment seemed to be keeping a cigarette in his mouth during the fight scene. "There was no camera trickery," he happily shared.

"I actually kept it in my mouth the whole time.”

