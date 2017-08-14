Jamie Bell is

Share

Jamie Bell didn't realize how hard being a parent would be and finds it difficult raising a child.

Jamie Bell has worked hard at building a good relationship with his ex-wife because being a dad is his "greatest achievement".

The 31-year-old actor who shares a two-year-old son with his first wife Evan Rachel Wood, has opened up about being a dad.

In an interview with the Evening Standard the Fantastic Four actor revealed that "without question, the thing I'm proudest of achieving is my son."

"I'm obsessed," he lovingly added. "Every moment I spend with him I fall a little bit more for him.

"It's almost kind of painful, that thing when you are falling into something so unconditionally."

The British star confessed that he didn't realise how hard it was being a parent until his son was born.

"It's difficult raising a child. It's really stressful. It requires a lot of you," he confided.

"You have to sacrifice your life and some people don't want to do that."

Jamie didn't have a father figure in his early years as he walked out on his mother before he was born.

"You can't be thinking, 'I'm doing this because no one ever gave me this experience,'" he added.

"The thing is not to love from a place of anger because that is potentially devastating."

The Billy Elliot actor went on to explain that he worked hard at having a good relationship with former wife Evan.

"As kids from divorced parents we understood very quickly the importance of maintaining a good relationship," Jamie explained.

"I think that is also a generational thing: we learned from our elders that it's better if you have to share a space with someone to be able to look them in the eye. If you succeed, the kid succeeds."

