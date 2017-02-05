Jamie Dornan on 'life-changing' fatherhood

Share

The actor and wife Amelia Warner have two daughters - Dulcie, three, and one-year-old Phoebe.

Jamie Dornan has credited his two daughters for changing his life.

The 34-year-old star shares Dulcie, three, and one-year-old Phoebe with wife Amelia Warner, and opened up about how his career and personal life has been affected since taking on the role of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.

"You know, I sort of don't feel like (my life) has changed that much (with the movies)," he told Entertainment Tonight. "The making of these movies coincided with me becoming a father, and I've had two kids in the time we've made these films, so that's changed my life immeasurably."

Jamie's children have been a welcome distraction from the huge buzz around the Fifty Shades movies, in which he stars as a domineering businessman who woos a young journalist, played by Dakota Johnson.

"I don't know if you have kids, but it is totally life transforming," Jamie added. "So, in a way it's been great because I sort of, it's been the perfect distraction from what would be changing my life if they hadn't come along - if it was just about this franchise."

Jamie and Dakota faced criticism upon the release of the first movie in 2015, with reports claiming they didn't get on during a tense shoot. However, the actor insists nothing could be further from the truth as the release of the second movie, Fifty Shades Darker, looms.

"I was cast very late in the process of making the first (Fifty Shades of Grey) movie," Jamie explained. "By the time we'd started filming, I'd (only) met Dakota a couple of times.

"Now over the years, we've become very close. That helps. We need to be sort of partners going into some of those scenes, and we need to have each other's back and love and respect each other the way we do. We both count ourselves very lucky that we get along so well. You know, it could be so difficult if we didn't see eye to eye. You hear horror stories of actors not getting on well."

Fifty Shades Darker is released on 10 February (17).

