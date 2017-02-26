Jamie Dornan will always share a ‘bond’ with co-star Dakota Johnson

Share

Actor Jamie Dornan found the end of filming the Fifty Shades series “bittersweet”.

Jamie Dornan still counts his Fifty Shades of Grey co-star Dakota Johnson as a close friend.

The Northern Irish actor starred in Sofia Coppola's 2006 film Marie Antoinette and as serial killer Paul Spector crime drama series The Fall before rising to international fame as Christian Grey in the kinky film franchise opposite Dakota’s Anastasia Steele.

As the film series required numerous intimate scenes, Jamie admits that the unique situation forced them to rely on each other 100 per cent.

“We’ve been through a very unique situation that probably neither of us will ever go through again, one that pushed us together. It forged a bond between us that will always be there,” he told Britain’s Heat magazine. “But working on this and Fifty Shades Freed (the third installment) we had gotten to know each other so well. We’d become best friends, and knew what to expect of each other, especially when shooting scenes of very close intimacy.”

The 34-year-old adds that he found wrapping on the third film to be a “bittersweet” experience as he had become so friendly with the cast and crew. But he’s still looking forward to doing red carpet events with Dakota and his pals when the final film is released next year (18).

“We were all sad to be done, so getting to do the red carpet and hand out with the crew and cast, and with Dakota – who’s become a good friend to me throughout all of this – that’s the icing right there. It’s sad to finish, but it’s good to look ahead,” he smiled.

Meanwhile, the father-of-two explained that filming the last two movies in the series back-to-back was pretty full on, though 27-year-old Dakota struggled more with the fast-paced schedule.

“All I can say is thank God I did television before. Because when we’re doing The Fall, or a TV show, they could shoot scenes from any episodes in the one day,” he shared. “It’s not the easiest as the actor, you become a little bewildered and it can totally mess with your head. I know Dakota found it difficult because she’d never done television before.”

