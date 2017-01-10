Jamie Foxx jokes about restaurant attack reports

Posted by Cover Media on January 10, 2017 at 11:30 am
Jamie Foxx used the attack reports to promote his new movie Sleepless.

Jamie Foxx has poked fun at reports suggesting he was attacked at a Los Angeles restaurant over the weekend (07-08Jan17)

The Ray star and his pals were enjoying a night out at Catch restaurant on Saturday (07Jan17) when a stranger reportedly approached the group and complained about loud they were, before the argument turned physical.

According to TMZ.com, the man lunged at Jamie and pulled him down onto a table, but the actor then put him in a chokehold. The website alleged the group was then kicked out of the venue.

Jamie took to Instagram on Monday evening (09Jan17) and it seemed as if he would be making a serious statement about the incident. In the caption he wrote, "Gotta set the record straight. Can't we all just get along? East coast west coast! Remember when they push and shove it's only love!"

However, the footage shows the actor neither confirming nor denying the reports, instead turning it into a humorous way to plug his new movie Sleepless.

In the clip, he holds a white towel to his right eye as he tells viewers, "Damn, f**k. The word is out, man. I know y'all heard about this s**t and saw some videos. I just want to address what happened on Saturday from my perspective.

"All I was trying to do was keep my eye on things..." he continued before removing the towel to show a deliberately crossed eye. He starts laughing as he says, "I'm just f**king with y'all, man. Everybody's good. 2017, we don't want no violence. We don't want to get hurt and we don't want nobody hurt. But if you want to see my whoop some a*s, you know what you can do..."

At that moment, he moves the camera to show a poster for his new movie and promises fans they can see him "kick some a*s for real".

