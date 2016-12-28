Jamie Lee Curtis: 'Carrie Fisher's spirit will live on in daughter Billie Lourd'

Share

J.J. Abrams and Daisy Ridley have also offered up tributes to Fisher.

Jamie Lee Curtis is convinced Carrie Fisher's "spirit and talent" will live on in her actress daughter Billie Lourd.

The Star Wars icon passed away on Tuesday (27Dec16), four days after she was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Billie, the 60-year-old's daughter from her romance with talent agent Bryan Lourd, announced the sad news via her family's spokesperson, Simon Halls, who stated: "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Tributes from Fisher's famous friends and colleagues, including her Star Wars castmates Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, have been pouring in, and as she remembered the veteran actress, Jamie Lee Curtis shared a few words for her Scream Queens co-star Billie.

"My mother's heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman," the 58-year-old captioned a black and white snap of 24-year-old Billie on the set of the TV series. "Her mother's spirit and talent lives on in her and I'm sure all of Carrie's fans and friends will give her space and privacy."

Fellow Scream Queens actress Lea Michele also had Billie in her thoughts as she took to Twitter to share a sweet picture of Carrie hugging her only child on the red carpet of a Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere last year (15), when Billie made her film debut alongside her mom, who reprised her famed role as Princess Leia.

"My heart today..," she tweeted, alongside an emoji of a breaking heart. "I love you Billie."

Meanwhile, The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams has also taken to social media to honor Fisher's memory with a handwritten note posted on Twitter.

"You didn't need to meet Carrie Fisher to understand her power," the message read. "She was just as brilliant and beautiful, tough and wonderful, incisive and funny as you could imagine. What an unfair thing to lose her. How lucky to have been blessed with her at all."

And her The Force Awakens co-star Daisy Ridley issued a statement to People.com, which read: "Devastated at this monumental loss. How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye."

Reports suggest Carrie had already completed filming scenes for The Force Awakens' follow-up, Star Wars: Episode VIII, which is due for release next December (17).

She was also slated to appear in the ninth Star Wars movie, which begins shooting in 2018.

© Cover Media