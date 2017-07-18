Jamie-Lynn Sigler pregnant

Share

The actress feared multiple sclerosis would get in the way of expanding her family.

Former The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler is pregnant with her second child.

The 36-year-old actress shared the happy news with fans and friends on Instagram on Tuesday (18Jul17), revealing she broke the news she was expecting to her husband, Cutter Dykstra, on Mother's Day in America (14May17).

Under a photo of herself lying next to five positive pregnancy tests, she wrote: "This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue (pregnancy test brand) 5x over sure.

"We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months."

Sigler, who is four months along, tells Us Weekly she feared her multiple sclerosis battle would make it tough for her to get pregnant again, but discovered she was expecting a month after she and Cutter began trying for a sibling for their three-year-old son Beau.

"In the back of my mind, I was worried about if my medical problems would interfere with getting pregnant," she says.

"I took one of the Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Tests, went to get my son dressed and came back," she recalls. "When I peeked at it and I saw the word 'pregnant', I screamed! My husband wasn't with me, so I took five more, because I knew he would want the proof."

The actress knew she was with child when she talked about expanding her family during a recent appearance on U.S. TV show Access Hollywood Live, revealing her first pregnancy sent her MS into remission.

"I think it's time," she said. "We're definitely ready to expand our family, so hopefully in the near future it will happen for us."

Sigler and Dykstra wed in January, 2016.

© Cover Media