Jamie Lynn Spears thankful for 'miracle' of prayer following daughter's accident

Little Maddie was smiling as she attended her baby cousin's baptism.

Singer Jamie Lynn Spears will forever be grateful for the "miracle" of her daughter's recovery after enduring a "mother's worst nightmare" following her near-fatal ATV accident last month (Feb17).

Britney Spears' eight-year-old niece Maddie was hospitalized on 5 February (17) after she flipped her all-terrain vehicle (ATV) during a ride around the family's estate in Louisiana and landed in a pond, where she lost consciousness.

The little girl spent two days in a coma before waking up and making a swift recovery, and Jamie Lynn took to Instagram on Sunday (05Mar17) to mark the one month anniversary of the accident as she shared a photo of Maddie carrying her baby cousin at the infant's baptism over the weekend.

"A month ago, at this time, I was living a mother's/anyone's worst nightmare happening right infront (sic) of my eyes, helplessly....," she wrote in the accompanying caption. "Fastforward (sic) - today, we were able to celebrate the baptism of our sweet Kylie Blair."

Jamie Lynn, 25, went on to express her continued thanks for all of her blessings.

"I'm not one to preach, but we were shown God's grace, and we still feel undeserving of His mercy," she continued. "I'll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created. We are beyond blessed, and we will NEVER forget y'all, and God's unbelievable mercy... #Godisgood".

The star's emotional social media post emerges days after she revealed Maddie was back to full health.

"Blessed to say my daughter has fully recovered & returned to her normal activities," she captioned a selfie as she prepared to head back to work on 25 February (17). "Love y'all #Godisgood (sic)".

Maddie is Jamie Lynn's only child with her ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. She has since settled down with husband Jamie Watson.

© Cover Media