Jamie Lynn Spears thanks medics for saving daughter

Jamie Lynn Spears thanks medics for saving daughter
Jamie Lynn Spears
Posted by Cover Media on February 10, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The country star's little girl has been released from hospital.

Singer Jamie Lynn Spears has thanked the paramedics, doctors and nurses who helped save her daughter.

Little Maddie was released from hospital on Friday (10Feb17), five days after a near-fatal all-terrain vehicle accident in Louisiana, and her relieved mom has broken her silence following the drama.

The 25-year-old country star shared a photo of herself leaving the Children’s Hospital New Orleans with her daughter in a helicopter on social media, and added the caption: "Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover.

"Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed."

A hospital spokesman has also released a statement which reads: "Maddie Aldridge, 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears, has been discharged from Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. She is breathing well and interacting with loved ones. Doctors say she is on the way to a full recovery.

“Aldridge accidentally drove an ATV into a pond on a relative’s property in Kentwood, Louisiana, Sunday and was trapped underwater. Her family would like to thank Acadian Ambulance paramedics and Air Med helicopter crew for their life-saving response during the crucial moments after the accident.

"They also extend their sincere gratitude to the doctors and staff of University Medical Center New Orleans as well as Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. The family has appreciated the thousands of people who have been praying for her recovery. They are touched by the outpouring of support they have received during this difficult time.”

© Cover Media

Related news

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter wakes up from coma after ATV accident

Posted on 08/02/2017
The eight-year-old has made a miracle recovery.

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie is doing 'better and better' after ATV crash

Posted on 08/02/2017
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie was left in critical condition following an ATV accident on Sunday (05Feb17).

Britney Spears 'grateful' her niece is improving after ATV crash

Posted on 09/02/2017
Britney Spears has thanked fans for sending their thoughts and prayers to her family.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

10 good reasons to love life at 40

All photo albums

Facebook