Jana Kramer spends family time with estranged husband

The former couple appears to be back on good terms after parting ways last summer.

Country star Jana Kramer played happy families with her estranged husband Mike Caussin over the weekend (01-02Jul17) as they spent quality time with their baby girl.

The singer/actress split from the former American footballer in August, 2016 after 15 months of marriage, amid reports of his infidelity, but it appears Jana is doing her best to keep their family dynamic in place for the sake of their 17-month-old daughter Jolie.

She took to Snapchat on Sunday (02Jul17) to share a series of videos of her smiling ex, with Caussin even trying to sing a song from hit animated Disney series Sofia the First.

"We don't have a TV so dad is entertaining us," the 33-year-old captioned the clip.

However, his efforts failed to put a smile on Jolie's face, as Jana proved with another upload.

"Not impressed," she wrote beside a shot of the sullen tot.

While Jana is clearly back on good terms with Caussin, she has yet to reveal if the former couple has rekindled its romantic relationship, after he reportedly received sex addiction treatment at Mississippi's Pine Grove rehabilitation facility last year (16).

She recently touched on their marital struggles in a sweet note to Caussin, 30, to mark Father's Day in June (17).

"We may not have the perfect fairytale love story but what is perfect between us is our little girl," she shared beside a photo of her ex carrying little Jolie on his shoulders. "Happy Father's day to Jolie's daddy. There's one thing we can for sure always agree on... you're an amazing father and she's so lucky to have you."

© Cover Media