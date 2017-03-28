Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin still working on Dolly Parton reunion

Share

Illness scuppered the three stars' planned reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

Actresses Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are still "praying" their 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton will make a cameo on their hit show Grace and Frankie.

Longtime friends Jane and Lily joined forces for the comedy series on streaming service Netflix in 2015, and at the time, fans of their 1980 movie classic 9 to 5 were given hope of an onscreen reunion with Dolly after the country music icon expressed an interest in making a guest appearance.

"I told them whenever I get a little block of time, I'd love to come be on the show," she said. "We always talked about a (9 to 5) reunion."

The trio has yet to make the get-together happen, but Lily insists they haven't given up hope.

"We're praying, we're hoping so," she explained on talk show The View. "Jane and I are really plugging for it and we've finally convinced the management at Netflix. They're very excited; they're very turned on to it."

The third season of Grace and Frankie premiered on Friday (24Mar17)

Dolly was recently able to catch up with Lily at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January (17), when she presented her pal with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Jane was also expected to help present the accolade, but had to sit out the event after falling ill.

At the ceremony, Dolly explained, "She must be really sick because we've been talking to each other for weeks about getting to do this, so we could all get back together 'cause Lily, Jane and I have become like a little trio."

