Jane Seymour: 'My mother's death-defying life in the jungle inspired new perfume'

The actress' mom spent time in three Japanese internment camps during World War Two.

Actress Jane Seymour found inspiration for her new Open Heart Fragrances from her powerhouse mother's experience living in the jungle.

The Fifty Shades of Black actress inherited much of her beauty sense from mom Mieke, who survived three Japanese internment camps in Indonesia and Southeast Asia during World War Two before launching her own cosmetics company.

“My mother is the inspiration for my Open Heart Foundation (charity) and also has influenced this fragrance,” the 66-year-old tells Us Weekly. "My mother lived out in the middle of the jungle and there are so many fragrances out there, so she decided to make body lotions, shampoos, oils. She had a shop called Miss Lavender.”

Seymour's mother crafted her beauty business plan while facing starvation, illness and other enormous obstacles as a prisoner of war.

“My mother actually came out of the Japanese internment camp with the original book with all her information on Miss Lavender,” the star shares. “How she managed to do that after being in three different camps, I don't know.”

"That book is truly a treasured possession," she adds. "I actually have all the beautiful recipes and beautiful little hand-painted pictures... everything. It's pretty magical.”

Jane is proud to promote the two fresh male and female scents from her forthcoming Open Heart Fragrance collection because she feels the perfumes represent a strong family legacy.

"This is now four generations of making perfume,” she notes before describing details of the smell. "My women’s scent is definitely feminine, but not sickly sweet, and has notes of pear, osmanthus, pink peony, vanilla orchid, cashmere woods and soft suede. The men's scent is made to complement the women's."

The Open Heart Fragrance perfumes will be released through the Home Shopping Network (HSN) on 1 May (17).

