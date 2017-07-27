Janelle Monae and Zoe Kravitz sparkle in Tiffany & Co. campaign

Share

Tiffany & Co.'s Reed Krakoff describes the brand's latest campaign as the epitome of "individuality".

Janelle Monae, Zoe Kravitz, and Elle Fanning embrace their "natural beauty" in Tiffany & Co.'s new campaign.

The three actresses appear in the jewelry brand's fall 17 advertisements titled There's Only One, with musician St. Vincent, model Cameron Russell and ballet dancer David Hallberg also starring.

Each shot is captured close up, showing the models wearing different Tiffany trinkets. Hidden Figures star Janelle shows off a ribboned choker with a jeweled star along with a pearl necklace and a thin chain with an engraved pendant.

In other images, Elle poses with a gold chain featuring several keys dangling from it, and Zoe rocks a dog chain and tighter necklace with a sparkling sphere.

St. Vincent shines in several glistening neck pieces, including a thin chain with a bejeweled star pendant.

"Tiffany has always stood for the ideals of creativity, passion, and optimism," Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer of Tiffany & Co., said of the images. "These portraits epitomize individuality, embracing the natural beauty and unique style of each talent."

Each of the women have shared their snaps on social media too, with Janelle gushing on Twitter, "Monae & Tiffany collab. Fall Campaign (heart emoji) #TheresOnlyOne @TiffanyandCo Stay #Timeless Stay #Innovative #ad," while Zoe captioned her Instagram shot with several emojis, including a diamond, and the hashtag #TheresOnlyOne".

"Thrilled to partner with Tiffany on their new Fall campaign!" Elle excitedly captioned her Instagram upload with the hashtag and a line of heart and key emojis, with St. Vincent, real name Annie Clark, writing on Twitter, "I'm honored to work with the timeless and iconic @tiffanyandco on their new Fall campaign. #TheresOnlyOne."

© Cover Media