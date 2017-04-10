Janelle Monae considering withholding sex to encourage men to fight for gender equality

Share

Janelle Monae won't tolerate "evil men".

Janelle Monae has urged women to consider withholding sex as a way to encourage men to fight for gender equality.

The 31-year-old singer is no stranger to political campaigning, with the battle for equal rights between men and women top of her agenda. And in an interview with Marie Claire magazine, Janelle revealed her unconventional idea of how to spur the male race on to fight for their other halves.

"People have to start respecting the vagina," she told the publication. "Until every man is fighting for our rights, we should consider stopping having sex. I love men. But evil men? I will not tolerate that."

Janelle was one of the famous faces attending the Women's March protesting against now U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial views about females. And the multi-talented star is determined to do her bit to make her views about the leader clear.

"If you’re going to own this world and this is how you’re going to rule this world, I am not going to contribute anymore until you change it," she said. "We have to realize our power and our magic. Because I am all about black-girl magic, even though I’m standing with all women. But this year? This year, I am so carefree black girl."

Janelle is just one of the five Fresh Faces featured in the publication, alongside Emily Ratajkowski, Zoey Deutch, Alexandra Daddario and How to Get Away with Murder‘s Aja Naomi King.

The stunning Tightrope hitmaker has been in the headlines in recent months thanks to her roles in critically acclaimed movies Hidden Figures and Moonlight.

She had to take an extended break from her music career to take on the acting roles, but told People.com recently that her brief absence from the industry has been a positive thing for her as a singer.

"Singing is just part of my DNA," she said. "I was working on four albums when I stopped to film, but acting gave me clarity on which album I need to put out."

© Cover Media