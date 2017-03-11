Janelle Monae encourages her stylist to break fashion rules

Share

Janelle Monae’s stylist Maeve Reilly praises the star for being so collaborative.

Janelle Monae is always pushing her stylist to break sartorial rules with her outfits.

The singer-turned-actress is known to dazzle with her unique looks in the spotlight, recently wowing in a monochromatic number dress for the 89th Academy Awards last month (Feb17).

She met style expert Maeve Reilly four years ago and the pair has worked together ever since, with Janelle, 31, never scared of breaking the boundaries of fashion.

“It’s amazing. It’s a great collaborative effort, and Janelle has a tonne of ideas,” Maeve gushed to Billboard. “She’s an incredibly creative woman. It’s been about reinventing the same two colors. It’s certainly not easy by any means, but it’s challenging, and I think she’s probably the most exciting client I have because she pushes me every time to do better.”

She added that the star’s own taste “completely dictates” what she does, though the stylist does sometimes encourage her client to try new looks.

Speaking about her proudest moment working with Janelle, Maeve named the Hidden Figures actress’ Prince tribute at the BET Awards in 2016, during which she wore outfits resembling the music icon's signature style, like a lacy white top and matching trousers.

“She and Prince were extremely close,” Maeve noted. “They were not only good friends, but he was a mentor and an idol to her. Wardrobe was such an important part of Prince’s brand, so it was a true honor to get to play a small part in that for her. I always say that what I do is so much bigger than the clothes. It’s creating these moments in people’s lives that they’ll never forget.”

On other occasions, Maeve likes to turn to brands including Armani, Chanel and Stella McCartney, who the duo has long-term relationships with, for garments, and sometimes other labels so long as they have pieces to cater to Janelle’s favored black and white aesthetic.

