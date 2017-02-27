Janelle Monae's stylist shed tears of joy over her Oscars dress

Share

Janelle Monae's stylist Maeve Reilly is pleased the star is embracing a different side of herself with her latest style choices.

Janelle Monae's stylist cried when she saw the star in her Oscars gown for the first time.

The 31-year-old actress and singer has become one of Hollywood’s hottest stars, making her first film appearances in critically acclaimed movies Moonlight and Hidden Figures. Both were up for accolades at the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (26Feb17), with Moonlight landing three wins, including Best Picture.

Janelle attended the ceremony in a head-turning Elie Saab Couture dress featuring layers of diamonds and billowing black tulle, while a sheer bodice was given modesty thanks to elegant embroidery.

“It’s one of those where it’s stunning but it’s very different for her,” Janelle’s stylist of four years, Maeve Reilly, told WWD. “So we got the dress in and there was actually a conflict; the brand had potentially promised it to somebody else through the designer. We (were making the decision) back in December if this was going to be our dress, and it was just sort of a moment where we saw her in the dress, and, I mean, I literally cried. I’d never seen anything so beautiful in my life. It really felt like the dress that you wear to your first Oscars, when you have two movies that are potentially going to win.”

Not holding back on the sparkle, Janelle accessorized her dazzling ensemble with Forevermark diamond jewelry, including several rings, and a Jennifer Behr Artemisia Crystal Crown on her head.

It was quite the contrast for Janelle, whose fans are used to seeing the star rocking androgynous look on the red carpet. However the pair always had it in mind to go bold for the big event.

“I think as time went on, we realized that we were kind of falling into a dress pattern, and embracing a different side of Janelle,” Maeve added. “But I think we’ve done a really good job of keeping it kind of quirky and young and interesting, as opposed to most actresses (who) are like ‘throw on a dress and go.’”

