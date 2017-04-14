Janet Jackson's estranged husband posts message of love

Share

The couple has not directly addressed the split reports.

Janet Jackson's estranged husband Wissam Al Mana appears to have shared a message of love to the singer online, dubbing her "the most beautiful person in the world".

The Rhythm Nation hitmaker hit headlines last weekend (08-09Apr17) when multiple reports suggested she had separated from the Qatari billionaire, just three months after welcoming their first child, son Eissa, in January (17).

The famously-private couple, which wed in 2012, has yet to officially address the speculation, but according to E! News, Wissam has since updated his website with a quote from the Quran, which seems to hint at the marriage split.

The post reads: "You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah. But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him - this, behold, is something to set one's heart upon. - 3:186."

Wissam's website also features a photo of Janet under the Love section, in which he gushed about the new mom.

"To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend," reads the accompanying caption. "I love you so much, inshallah (if Allah wills it) we will be together in the Great Forever x".

The news emerges days after professional movers were photographed outside the pair's marital home in London.

Reports suggest both Wissam, 42, and Janet, 50, will continue to use the British capital as their base and work together to raise little Eissa.

The marriage was Janet's third - she was previously also wed to James DeBarge and Rene Elizondo, Jr.

