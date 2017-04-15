Janet Jackson shares first photo of baby boy

Share

The singer posted the sweet snap on Instagram, just days after multiple reports suggested she had split with husband Wissam Al Mana.

Janet Jackson has shared the first photo of her baby boy.

The 50-year-old Rhythm Nation hitmaker posted the sweet snap of her with a yawning three-month-old Eissa on Instagram on Friday (14Apr17).

"My baby and me after nap time," she captioned to heartwarming photo.

The photo comes days after it was reported the singer had separated from her Qatari billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana, just months after welcoming their first child in January (17).

Professional movers were photographed outside the estranged couple's home in London earlier this week (beg10Apr17), loading boxes onto a truck.

Janet and Wissam, who wed in 2012, have yet to officially address the speculation, but Wissam seemed to hint at the marriage split by posting a quote from the Quran on his website.

The post reads: "You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah. But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him - this, behold, is something to set one's heart upon. - 3:186."

Wissam's website also features a photo of Janet under the Love section, in which he described the new mum as being his best friend.

"To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend," reads the accompanying caption. "I love you so much, inshallah (if Allah wills it) we will be together in the Great Forever x".

