January Jones has achieved all of her career dreams

Posted by Cover Media on January 22, 2017 at 11:30 am
Actress January Jones is obsessed with watching reality TV programmes.

January Jones has accomplished every goal she set out to reach.

The American actress rose to fame as Betty Draper in the television series Mad Men, a role which nabbed her two Golden Globe nominations.

At present, January juggles her role as Melissa Chartres in The Last Man on Earth with caring for her five-year-old son Xander, and she claims not to have any complaints about her career trajectory.

“I’ve done so much more than I ever would have hoped for,” she told Red magazine. “I don’t have a 40 by 40 list. I have no New Year’s resolutions. Everything I’ve done is everything I would have dreamed of.”

In order to spend as much time with Xander as possible, the 39-year-old ensures she wraps up a shoot by 5pm each day so she can be home in time to give him dinner and put him to bed. And while she likes nothing more than cooking soup and having the neighbors over to watch football, January herself chooses to unwind by watching reality TV.

“I put Xander to bed. Watch two hours of reality TV, then go to bed myself. It’s escapism. The Bachelor, Bachelorette, The Housewives of Whatever – all of them,” she laughed.

January, who is currently single, adds that she isn’t too bothered about hitting the dating scene again.

Especially as she wishes to avoid being pursued by the “wrong” type of men.

“The moment I see someone who I think is cute, I google him and oh, he’s 25, and I’m thinking what is my problem?!” the blonde star shared. “But I want a manly man in flannel, with a beard and an axe. But then there’s always something wrong. Like he’s a Republican.”

