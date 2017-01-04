January Jones: 'I don't need a partner'

Share

January Jones struggles to discipline five-year-old son Xander herself, because she's an "emotionally immature person".

January Jones doesn't feel like she needs a partner in life.

The 38-year-old actress is a single mother to five-year-old son Xander, whose father has never been publicly identified. Raising her little boy alone isn't an issue for January though, with the Mad Men star admitting in a new interview with Red magazine that she doesn't feel her life is particularly lacking because she's single.

“Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbour dads and my dad, who is super young. It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women,” she told the publication. "He doesn’t have a male person saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl.’ All those s**tty things that dads accidentally do. I just don’t feel I need a partner."

There are some aspects of her life that might be improved by having a man in it. But The Last Man on Earth beauty January insists she would have to find someone out of the ordinary to be inspired to begin a new romance.

"Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely,” she continued. “It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it."

When it comes to Xander though, there are some parts of parenting January struggles with - namely disciplining him. Admitting she's "an emotionally immature person", January recalled a tale where she had broken down over Xander's misbehaving.

"This morning, I made Xander eggs, toast, a smoothie. He spat out his blueberries, threw the eggs into the sink, was playing with his toast, and I just lost my s**t," she said. "And I took the plate and threw it in the garbage, in tears. Someone needs to be the mature one here, but I had a full tantrum. Maybe I should get a manny!"

