Jared Leto doesn’t have a strong interest in fashion

Share

Jared Leto loved shooting the new campaign for Gucci Guilty Absolute in Venice, Italy.

Jared Leto is more interested in the art and creativity that goes into fashion than the clothes themselves.

The Oscar-winning actor has always taken risks with his personal style, and is known as one of Hollywood’s most fearless dressers.

While it would be easy to assume Jared, who often sits front row at Fashion Week shows, has a passion for clothes, the 45-year-old explains it’s actually the process behind fashion that excites him.

“I wouldn't say I'm interested in fashion," mused Jared to Interview magazine. "I'm interested in art and creativity and people that make things and pour their life and passion into it. Whether it's photography or film or fashion or fine art, it really doesn't make a difference to me.

"There are all kinds of examples of people who contribute to the world in a beautiful way, and that's always really inspiring to me."

Along with his acting and music career, Jared is also no stranger to modelling. He fronts the campaigns for Gucci fragrance Guilty Absolute, which he recently shot in Venice with photographer Glen Luchford.

“It was an incredible week that we spent in Venice in the winter. There was this empty, kind of haunted feeling to wandering the canals of that impossible looking city. It's incredible there,” he recalled.

Jared shares a strong bond with Gucci head Alessandro Michele, and often rocks the designer’s pieces on the red carpet.

"Alessandro is a really kind person and I really think very highly of him," he smiled. "With Alessandro, you know there is going to be a certain level of care and quality and creativity involved."

© Cover Media