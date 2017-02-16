Jared Leto gets specs-y for luxury eyewear label Carrera

Share

Jared Leto is working on an eyewear collection with Carrera, according to the Italian label.



The actor-and-musician fronts the label’s latest advertising campaign, having first teamed up with the company in 2016 on The Maverick Project to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

In his new stint, Jared is shot by famed photographer Terry Richardson wearing a series of shades and optical frames, including squared metal sunglasses and retro-inspired thick-rimmed spectacles. Showing off a shorter haircut in the shots and a behind-the-scenes clip, the star rocks a varied wardrobe - from an edgy black leather jacket to a smart, crisp white shirt.

Jared isn’t just posing in Carrera’s new frames though; the brand has revealed this is the first step of a long-running collaboration, with an Inspired by Jared Leto collection to debut in September (17), according to WWD.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor, who has also modeled for the likes of Gucci and Hugo Boss, spoke about his affinity with Carrera back when he starred in its spring 16 ads and noted he’s known of the brand since he was a child. The Maverick Project involved a competition inviting people to star opposite Jared in the campaign, notably calling upon the likes of athletes, musicians and visual artists.

“When I came across The Maverick Project I was immediately connected to it as it talks about people that are brave, bold, that take risks, the wild horses, the people that are not afraid to fail, the type of people who have inspired my whole life,” Jared said in a statement at the time.

He may rock dramatic looks on the silver screen, dyeing his hair and eyebrows blonde for Fight Club and rocking green locks, silver teeth and fake tattoos as The Joker in Suicide Squad, but in real life the 45-year-old keeps his appearance quite laidback; which he previously admitted gets him more attention than his over-the-top facades.

