Jared Leto pens touching tribute to Chester Bennington

Jared Leto
Posted by Cover Media on July 24, 2017 at 12:30 am
Jared Leto remembered the late Chester Bennington in a touching post on his Instagram page.

Jared Leto has penned an emotional tribute to Linkin Park's frontman Chester Bennington on Instagram.

Linkin Park's frontman tragically committed suicide last week at the age of 41 and members of rock royalty have taken to social media to share their sadness at the singer's untimely death.

On Saturday (22Jul17), the Thirty Seconds to Mars singer posted a picture of the singer on his Instagram account and spoke of the musician's "kindness","hard work" and "love".

"When I think of Chester I remember his smile," he began. "His laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent. That absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once - delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion."

The City of Angels singer confessed fondly that watching Chester's life had taught him a lot: "Especially about commitment, about kindness, about hard work, about the pursuit and achievement of dreams and mostly, about love.

"I know that both his family and his band were a massive source of inspiration and pride for him. It was clear to me that he was deeply grateful for both the people that surrounded him and the life that he had."

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale also paid tribute to the Linkin Park singer when he performed in Hammond, Indiana on Thursday night.

The 51-year-old told the crowd that his death was "f***ed up", and admitted the last time he had seen Chester was at Soundgarden star's Chris Cornell's funeral. He then went on to say that it was a "bad scene right now."

'It's impossible to know anything about the situation," he added. "It's impossible. It's between him and himself."

Chester was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday after taking his own life.

© Cover Media

