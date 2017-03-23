Jason Derulo disagrees with magazine's take on new clothing collection

Share

Jason Derulo 's LVL XIII line drops in Bloomingdales in August (17).

Jason Derulo isn't impressed with a magazine article's discussion of his new clothes drop.

In an article published in People Style about Jason's clothing collection with Antonio Brown for LVL XIII, pronounced level 13, the editors used the headline "People Are Going to Want to Look Like What I Look Like".

Jason disagrees with sentiment though, and while he stated to journalists, "I feel like a lot of people are going to want to look like what I look like", the Wiggle hitmaker says his clothes are actually all about individuality.

"I love u @people you've been a great support throughout my career but this headline is not in line with how I feel at all and is not Indicative to what level 13 represents," he tweeted. "In fact, Individuality is at the forefront. Lets all strive to be the best version of ourselves (sic)."

People reporters spoke to Jason and Antonio at LVL XIII's launch event in New York earlier this week (beg20Mar17), with the pair excitedly explaining the pieces in the collection, including the $495 (£400) jacket that turns into a backpack.

And it seems Jason, 27, was pleased with the American publication's overall coverage of the line.

"But GREAT article as usual. Thank you again for your continued support!" he added on Twitter.

The collection, which also features a zip jumpsuit, a nylon raincoat and jackets, will be available in Bloomingdale's in August.

Jason previously designed a 13-piece line of sneakers for LVL XIII, after becoming a brand ambassador and investor for the label in 2016. He showed off his designs as part of New York Fashion Week in September (16).

