Jason Derulo is very selective about fashion collaborations

Singer Jason Derulo is determined to keep his collaborations with brand LVL XIII “exclusive”.

Jason Derulo won't ever slap his name or face on apparel for any old fashion brand.

The Wiggle singer has built up a reputation for his slick style in recent years, whether he is rocking a suit on the red carpet or relaxed street wear when off-duty.

While Jason, 27, has been approached by countless companies regarding collaborations, he never felt comfortable with the idea of pushing any label, until he met LVL XIII designer Antonio Brown.

"I want this to be something that can sustain without me," said Jason at the WWD’s Menswear Summit. "I don’t want to have to force anything down anyone’s throat ever."

Jason has personally invested in the men’s street wear collection, pronounced Level 13, and claims to have been a fan of the line since it debuted in 2013. While the star is more than happy to wear the garments and plans to open pop-up stores as part of his touring schedule that will sell LVL XIII, he is adamant that the brand will always retain a sense of exclusivity.

"To me, I definitely don’t want it to over saturate the market," he shared. "I think that’s something that a lot of brands make a mistake doing. They do a quick push and get it everywhere. We would like to make the brand exclusive."

Brown also explained that maintaining a sense of authenticity was important to him when it came to getting a celebrity name on board, as Millennials are so brand savvy. Accordingly, the pair have tapped into the market for transitional pieces, and created many versatile items, such as a jacket that can be altered into a backpack.

“So many times you go on social media channels and you see paid advertising and paid promotions and it seems like you are forcing people to buy things," added Brown. "It has to be authentic."

