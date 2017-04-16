Jason Derulo needs two closets for his clothes

Share

Jason Derulo transformed his tanning room into space for more clothes.

Jason Derulo was forced to make a second closet after his first one turned into a “pigsty”.

The Talk Dirty singer, who is known for his slick style, has so many garments at home that he’s had to expand the space he keeps them in.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I made a new closet,” he admitted to PeopleStyle. “I had too many clothes and shoes. It started to look like a mess. It went from this sexy-a*s closet, the closet of my dreams, to a f**king pigsty. There was stuff everywhere. I had a tanning room from before I moved there, so I changed the tanning room into another closet.”

Jason’s fashion knowledge led him to being tapped as brand ambassador of LVL XIII last year (16) and together with designer Antonio Brown, the musician has created several lines with the label. A new apparel range is to be released later this year (17), featuring unique items such as a jacket that turns into a backpack and an ombre clear-to-black raincoat, which Jason himself wore in the music video for new tune Swalla.

“I just had to have it on,” he recalled. “I feel like a lot of people are going to want to look like what I look like. Already, people ask me, ‘What was that see-through jacket you had on?’ I’m getting tweet after tweet after tweet.”

Explaining the aim of the jacket/bag, the 27-year-old urged wearers to change it into storage when entering a warm place from the chilly outside.

“It’s not corny. It’s not cheesy. It’s a fashionable book bag,” he added.

Jason also discussed what makes his and Antonio’s creations stand out from the masses, describing their pieces as refined and upscale. He added he hopes his customers will feel like they’ve “leveled up” when wearing them.

© Cover Media