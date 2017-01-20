Jason Momoa: 'It's fun for me to get emotional on screen'

Jason Momoa
Posted by Cover Media on January 20, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Jason Momoa is nervous about how his growing fame will impact his family upon the release of Justice League later this year (17).

Jason Momoa is perfectly capable of embracing emotional roles, even though he's “trapped in a big, dumb body”.

The 37-year-old actor became an international star thanks to his role as Khal Drogo in fantasy drama Game of Thrones and also appeared as Arthur Curry/ Aquaman in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. But he takes on one of his most challenging parts to date as outlaw Declan Harp in Frontier, which offers a glimpse into the fur trade, with various companies warring against each other and the native tribes of the lands they were conquering in late 18th century North America.

One episode sees Declan being tortured as he’s told about the death of his wife and son, which struck a chord with the father-of-two.

"Being a father and hearing that s**t, I went to this place where I was emotionally f**king destroyed," Jason, who is married to actress Lisa Bonet, confided to U.S. Esquire. "It was amazing and it was horrible. I'm not going to normally get hired to play those emotional things and I'm capable of it. I was raised by a single mother in Iowa - I'm just trapped in a big, dumb body. It's fun to go to those emotional places being a father. It's crazy to make that real for yourself and go to those dark places, but it's awesome."

Life is about to get even busier for Jason as he’s set to return as Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League. Fans couldn’t contain their joy when the first trailer dropped in December (16) and the ruggedly handsome star is anticipating the constant attention to come with the DC Comics movie’s release in fall.

"I'm excited, but I'm also very scared because this is all that matters to me right here," he admitted, referring to his family. "When I'm by myself, I'm really cool and nice to everyone, but then the whole paparazzi thing? If you see me with my kids, I change. I just want them not to deal with that. I'm just Papa to them. We don't watch TV. We haven't even seen Star Wars yet."

