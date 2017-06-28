Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley welcome a son

Share

The couple announced the pregnancy earlier this year (17).

Jason Statham and model/actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have become first-time parents to a baby boy.

The Mad Max: Fury Road beauty announced the birth of Jack Oscar Statham on her Instagram page on Wednesday (28Jun17), revealing their son was born over the weekend (24-25Jun17).

"Our little man arrived!," the new mum wrote alongside a picture of her holding the infant's hand. "Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs (pounds) on Saturday June 24th."

The Fate of the Furious star Jason and Rosie announced her pregnancy in February (17).

"Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!!" she wrote beside a photo of herself flaunting her growing baby bump while sporting a bikini on the beach.

The couple celebrated the impending birth at a baby shower last month (May17).

Both stars have previously gushed about their relationship, and Rosie has made no secret of her desire to have children.

"Having a family is something I think about for sure, and whether I'd live here in America or in England (to raise the child), but it's not always as simple as that," she told Britain's Express newspaper in 2015. "I have no idea what will happen but it'll be interesting to find out, right?"

Jason and Rosie have been together since 2010 and became engaged last year (16).

The action man has previously praised Rosie for being his rock: "I think behind every successful man there's a stronger woman that's responsible for almost every good thing we do," he said to Total Film around the time of their engagement.

