Jason Statham: 'Sylvester Stallone is a big fitness inspiration'

The British tough guy wants to "soak up" everything Stallone has to teach him about Hollywood.

Action man Jason Statham looks to Sylvester Stallone for training inspiration because the movie veteran is still in tip-top condition at 70.

The Transporter actor is fast approaching his 50th birthday this July (17), but aging has not slowed him down in the gym, and he's more toned than ever before.

Jason, who is also preparing to become a first-time father with his pregnant fiancee Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, reveals he looks up to Rocky star Stallone for maintaining a healthy lifestyle despite his advancing years, and he is determined to do the same.

"I'm moving better than I used to. I'm feeling pretty nimble," he tells Men's Health magazine. "It's about the whole thing: training, eating, sleeping... all of those have a massive impact on how you feel.

"And I'm doing better at all of those things. Sly Stallone's got 20 years on me and still looks good so he's part of my inspiration."

And Jason insists there is so much more for him to learn from his The Expendables co-star about Hollywood in general.

The 49-year-old continues, "He has a lot of confidence, and great ideas about how things will play out. He doesn't work from a textbook and he didn't learn it from film school.

"He is Rocky (his boxing movie character). That's what he's like. Everything he does seems to be with a natural swagger. And, like in any kind of business, when you see someone doing their thing so well, you become a sponge. You soak it up."

