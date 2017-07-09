JAY-Z ‘taking just two weeks paternity leave’

Share

The music world’s power couple recently took delivery of their twin babies, a boy and girl.

JAY-Z is reportedly planning to take the same amount of parental leave as any other new dad – just two weeks.

The millionaire rapper and wife Beyonce are new parents to twin babies, a boy and a girl it has been reported, and are now home with their new charges after a few days in hospital.

The couple's boy and girl twins were reportedly kept in following their births last month (Jun17) due to a "minor issue", but now they're out and enjoying life with mom, dad and big sister Blue, five, in a $400,000 (£314,500)-a-month rental home in Malibu, California.

However, the 47-year-old, who last week (end02Jul17) released new album 4:44, isn’t planning on taking a long break to help with diaper duty as he has promotional duties and tour dates in London scheduled.

“Bey thought he might postpone his album and cancel the gigs,” an insider told Heat magazine. “He’s promised to fly back every two to three days saying he can sleep on the jet and be present when he’s home, and he’s already pushed back some promo for the album, but he can’t pull out of the live dates.”

But the pop superstar won’t literally be left holding the babies. She will be supported by her sister, singer Solange and her mother Tina Knowles, and the couple’s staff.

The family are still looking for a permanent residence in Los Angeles, however, the doting father did take charge of the twins’ living quarters and has reportedly spent $500,0000 outfitting their nurseries which include matching cribs and rockers, a state-of-the-art sound system, walk-in wardrobes and even a movie theater.

So far, visitors to see the new babies have been confined to very close friends and family revealed the insider.

“Only a few people were invited to see Beyonce and the twins in hospital, close friends like Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and also Gwyneth Paltrow,” the source revealed. “Beyonce hasn’t been up to seeing anyone except their very closest family and friends. She and Jay really just want to soak up the moment – they’re both over the moon.”

