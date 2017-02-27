Jay Z and Beyonce teased for tardiness at pre-Oscars party

Share

The hip-hop supercouple sat at Harvey's table with his wife Georgina Chapman.

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein teased rapper Jay Z after he and his pregnant wife Beyonce arrived fashionably late to his pre-Oscars party on Saturday night (25Feb17).

The Hollywood producer's event to celebrate Oscar-nominated biopic Lion was in full swing at the Montage in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday when the hip-hop supercouple entered the room and made their way to their seats at Weinstein's table.

Their arrival caused a flurry of excitement among other attendees, and prompted Harvey to call for Broadway stars Cynthia Erivo, Corbin Bleu and Christopher Jackson, who were onstage at the time, to restart their medley performance of songs from hit musical In the Heights.

According to People.com, Harvey poked fun at Jay Z's late entrance and then quipped to the crowd, "He's got a good reason if you look at his wife."

Beyonce is pregnant with twins, siblings for their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

The superstar couple then settled in for the musical medley, nodding along to the beat.

In the Heights, created by Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was also in attendance, is set for a movie adaptation backed by the Weinstein Company.

Beyonce, who wore a fitted teal dress with a statement necklace for the outing, then spent the evening chatting to Harvey's wife, Marchesa fashion designer Georgina Chapman, as Jay Z, donning a black suit with a printed black shirt, engaged in conversation with Harvey. The rap mogul signed a two-year first-look production deal with the Weinstein Company last year (16).

Other guests at the party, held on the eve of the Academy Awards, included Lion stars Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel, and actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

The event marked Beyonce's first public appearance since pulling out of the upcoming Coachella festival in California on Thursday (23Feb17). The expectant singer, who announced her pregnancy on 1 February (17), had been booked as one of three headliners for the two-weekend bash in April (17), but cancelled citing doctor's orders, and instead signed on for 2018's line-up.

