JAY-Z and Rihanna rushed to safety after V Festival security scare

Celebrities had to cut short their V Festival afterparty celebrations as the trouble unfolded.

Superstars JAY-Z and Rihanna had to be evacuated from Britain's V Festival on Sunday night (20Aug17) after a group of rowdy fans crashed the backstage party area.

The rap mogul had been celebrating after his headlining set at the Chelmsford, Essex leg of the two-site music festival when the security breach occurred, prompting representatives to move JAY-Z and Rihanna away from the drama.

Kate Moss' sister Lottie Moss, model Calum Best, and TV presenter Roman Kemp, the son of Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp, also had to be cleared out of the Tape club backstage bar as Hylands Park event officials clashed with the intruders and tackled them to the ground.

According to reports, multiple staff members were injured in the brawl, which caused significant damage to the VIP bar.

"It was terrifying," an eyewitness told The Sun. "One man smacked a steward in the mouth twice. Another stomped on one of the steward's chests. He was taken to the first aid tent.

"No one knew what to do, and security completely lost control. It was very serious."

Representatives for JAY-Z and Rihanna, who had been watching her mentor from the side of the stage, have yet to comment on the incident.

JAY-Z's V Festival appearances, including his Saturday (19Aug17) set at Weston Park, marked the first time he had performed songs from his new album 4:44 live.

He also took a moment to pay tribute to late Linkin Park rocker Chester Bennington by playing Numb/Encore, the popular mash-up of his and the band's hits, which featured on their collaborative 2004 album Collision Course.

Bennington committed suicide at his California home in July (17).

