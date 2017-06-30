JAY-Z 'apologizes for cheating on Beyonce' in new track

Share

JAY-Z has opened his heart on his intensely personal new album.

Rumours about his infidelity have swirled since the release of Beyonce's album Lemonade last year (16) due to its references to relationship problems.

In the confessional new song the star appears to admit to cheating as he says, "I apologize, often womanize/Took for my child to be born to see through a woman's eyes."

At another point he adds, "I apologize to all the woman whom I / Toyed with you emotions because I was emotionless."

In an emotional segment he Jay blames himself for Beyonce suffering multiple miscarriages rapping, "So I apologize / I've seen the innocence / Leave your eyes / I still mourn this death / I apologize for all the stillborns / 'Cus I wasn't pressing / Your body wouldn't accept it,"

The hip-hop legend, real name Shawn Carter, also revealed that he was worried about what his children Blue Ivy, five, and newborn twins would think of him if they found out he'd strayed.

"And if my children knew, I don't even know what I would do/If they ain't look at me the same, I would probably die with all the shame/Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles," he raps.

Explaining how he wrote the track to iHeartRadio, the 99 Problems rapper said, "I woke up, literally, at 4:44 in the morning, 4:44 AM, to write this song. So it became the title of the album and everything. It's the title track because it's such a powerful song, and I just believe one of the best songs I've ever written."

4:44 debuted on Tidal, the music streaming service owned by the millionaire musician, on Thursday (29Jun17), however sources told Variety magazine that it could be available on other services as early as next week (end09Jun17).

Another song, Family Feud, references "Becky with the good hair", the line in Beyonce's track Sorry which fans believed called out a mystery woman who had an affair with her rapper husband.

"Yeah I'll f**k up a good thing if you let me/Let me alone Becky," he raps.

The intensely personal album's opening track is also about the 47-year-old musician and mogul coping with his demons, and is called Kill JAY-Z.

He told iHeartRadio, "The first song is called 'Kill JAY-Z' and obviously, it's not to be taken literal. It's really about the ego. It's about killing off the ego, so we can have this conversation in a place of vulnerability and honesty."

Jay and Beyonce, 35, welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this month (Jun17), but are yet to reveal the names they have given to their new arrivals.

