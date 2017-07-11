JAY-Z: 'My relationship with Beyonce wasn't built on 100 per cent truth'

Share

JAY-Z says it was "uncomfortable" the first time he played new album 4:44 to wife Beyonce.

JAY-Z has admitted his relationship with wife Beyonce wasn't built on "100 per cent truth".

While the couple, who recently welcomed twins into the world, are now considered one of the strongest pairings in the showbiz world, they did go through a tough period when the rapper was accused of cheating on his spouse.

And in the latest visual offering to accompany his new album 4:44, Jay addresses that difficult time and the toll it took on both him and Beyonce emotionally.

“This is my real life. I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100 percent truth and it starts cracking," Jay says in the second episode of Footnotes for 4:44. "Things start happening that the public can see. Then we had to get to a point of ‘Okay, tear this down and let’s start from the beginning... It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done."

The video, released by Tidal on Monday afternoon (10Jul17), also features Kendrick Lamar, Will Smith, Meek Mill, and Chris Rock among others, with the group discussing the general struggle to find love.

And as Jay continues looking back at the evolution of his marriage, he remembers a moment during a holiday with Beyonce where he begged her not to leave him.

"What is happening to my body right now? Did I just say … ‘Don’t leave?’ All this is new for me,” he admits in the clip.

4:44 has been hitting headlines since it dropped due to the emotional nature of the record and tough subject matters of some of the songs. But Jay also reveals in Footnotes for 4:44 that Beyonce heard the record in full in the early stages of its production, as part of the pair's new vow to be entirely truthful to one another.

"We just got to a place where in order for this to work, this can’t be fake. Not one ounce. I’m not saying it wasn’t uncomfortable because obviously it was," he says.

